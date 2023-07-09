On Saturday, Elly De La Cruz achieved something that no Cincinnati Reds player had done in over 100 years. The Dominican became the first to steal every base in a single inning since 1919. It was an impressive feat that was admired by everyone.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell was on the receiving end of De La Cruz's one-two-three punch. The Brewers could only watch as the speedy 21-year-old effortlessly worked his way around the bases. De La Cruz never looked to be in danger as he managed to make his way from first to home in just two pitches.

Per a recent article in ClutchPoints, Counsell admitted that the Brewers needed to be better on the night.

"It's on all of us really, on all of us. We weren't aware enough, like, all over the place, on the field, in the dugout, everywhere," said Counsell

It was a big seventh inning for De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds. The infielder approached the plate to face Elvis Peguero with the game tied 5-5. His single drove in a run to give his team a slender lead. He then proceeded to steal second and third. That seemed to be the extent of it, but when Peguero turned his head, the Reds player saw an opportunity to go one step further.

The Reds went on to win the game 8-5 and now hold a two-game lead over the Brewers and an eight-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz has been one of the breakout stars of the 2023 season

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds leads off of first base against the Washington Nationals

At just 21 years old, De La Cruz is proving that he deserves a place with the big boys.

The right-handed hitter was called up this year and has only played 29 MLB games. Over that stretch, he has a .328 batting average, a .899 OPS, and has recorded four home runs and 16 RBIs.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Elly De La Cruz is slated to play his 30th career game today.



In the wake of yesterday's stolen base bonanza, De La Cruz has already become the only player in MLB history with 40 hits and 15 stolen bases in their first 30 games. Elly De La Cruz is slated to play his 30th career game today.In the wake of yesterday's stolen base bonanza, De La Cruz has already become the only player in MLB history with 40 hits and 15 stolen bases in their first 30 games. https://t.co/JDdlHUHSF8

"Elly De La Cruz is slated to play his 30th career game today. In the wake of yesterday's stolen base bonanza, De La Cruz has already become the only player in MLB history with 40 hits and 15 stolen bases in their first 30 games." - ESPN Stats and Info

Elly De La Cruz's brief stint in the majors has been a joy to watch for baseball fans everywhere. The rising star plays the game with the maturity of a 40-year-old veteran combined with the energy of a 13-year-old boy.

