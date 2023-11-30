Milwaukee Brewers fans were elated after Devin Williams landed his career-second NL Reliever of the Year award after an impressive 2023 season in the MLB. The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher put in some crucial performances over the course of the season as the Brewers finished the regular season as leaders of their division. Williams's win on Wednesday left Milwaukee fans in high spirits as they took to social media to share their reactions.

Devin Williams was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2013 MLB Draft and eventually went on to make his major league debut for them in August 2019. He played his first full season in 2020 and bagged the NL Rookie of the Year award, becoming the first reliever to win the award since Craig Kimbrell in 2011. He also won the Rookie of the Year that year and this year's win makes it two for Williams.

In 61 bullpen appearances over the course of the year, Williams finished the season with an 8-3 record, a 1.53 ERA and 36 saves in 40 chances. His numbers speak louder than anything else, attesting to his importance and contribution to the team's NL Central win this year. Hence, it is no surprise to see fans hail the reliever as the best closer of the league after bagging the award once again.

"Best closer in the league," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Well deserved for the airbender," added another.

Felix Bautista joins Devin Williams as the AL Reliever of the Year award

While Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams picked up the NL Reliever of the Year award for 2023, Baltimore Orioles, Felix Bautista received the award in the AL. Despite Bautista's season being cut short in August due to the necessity of Tommy John's surgery, he played a crucial role in his team's march to the top of their division. He finished 8-2, with a 1.48 ERA and 33 saves in 39 chances over the course of the MLB season.

