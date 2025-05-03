Brewers fan left disgusted after $771,000 Cubs star's home run in Milwaukee rout

The Milwaukee Brewers were on the receiving end of a ruthless Chicago Cubs offense at the American Family Field on Friday. The hosts were shut down for a 10-0 loss in the series opener.

The Cubs have one of the most in-form offenses in the major league this season, and Milwaukee fans got a taste of that in Friday's one-sided loss. It was a long night for the home fans as Chicago built a 9-0 lead after the opening two frames of the game.

Cubs hitting sensation Pete Crow-Armstrong added a tenth run in the seventh inning, with a solo homer, his second home run of the game. The $771,000 Cubs star's moon shot was caught by a Brewers fan in the stands.

After throwing the ball back into play, the fan shouted in disgust, watching his team on the receiving end of an offensive rout.

It was Pete Crow-Armstrong's second home run of the game and the eighth of the season. His eight home runs have come in a remarkable offensive stretch of 16 games, with the Cubs sensation slashing 349/.359/.857 and registering 18 RBIs.

Cubs star hails teammates energy after grand slam in Milwaukee rout

Pete Crow-Armstrong had a two home run game, but his teammate Michael Busch stole the limelight with a grand slam in a seven-run offensive burst in the second inning of the game.

According to Cubs manager Craig Counsell, Busch has flown under the radar this season despite being a big part of their offensive juggernaut.

“It’s funny,” Counsell said. “We’ve had very few questions about Michael Busch, and I don’t know what his OPS is, .900-ish? That’s Michael Busch, right? Somehow, he’s producing and nobody actually asks about him.”

While Counsell felt Busch wasn't getting enough attention, PCA was happy for his teammate for getting the limelight after his first career grand slam.

“That’s Michael Busch, man,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Buschy, he’s so true to himself and so enjoyable to be around. His energy and the presence he kind of holds in this clubhouse is just awesome. I’m glad he got that grand slam. He deserved it, for sure.”

The Cubs first baseman is hitting .278/.366/.528 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and a .894 OPS.

