Milwaukee Brewers have anoounced that right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff has undergone surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to miss most of next season as a result. The Brewers were without the RHP in the playoffs roster as he has been struggling with shoulder problems throughout the season. Woodruff has now undergone surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right soulder, putting his 2024 seson in jeopardy, much to the disappointment of Milwaukee fans.

Brandon Woodruff was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2014 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017. Since then, he has been an integral part of their rotation whenever he has been fit to play. During his major league career, he has made the All-Star team twice, once in 2019 and then again in 2021.

Woodruff has struggled with his right shoulder over the course of the whole season this year. Having made his first two starts with impressive displays, he was placed in the injured list due to a strain on his shoulder and missed several weeks. He returned to action in August and made nine more appearances but was left out of their postseason roster due to lingering problems on his shoulder.

Now, it has been confirmed by the Brewers that he has undergone surgery and that he is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season. Fans have been downcast after the news and took to social media to express their disappointment.

"We are cursed," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Hollow is how I feel," addd another.

Will the Brewers consider a trade for Brandon Woodruff in 2024?

The Milwaukee Brewers are a relatively lower-spending team in the MLB they have traded several players in the past when their salary become too big for them to handle. Many considered Brandon Woodruff to be heading in a similar direction ahead of his shoulder surgery.

Woodruff had signed a one-year, $10.8 million contract ahead of the 2023 season to avoid arbitration, and would now have been on course for a bigger salary next year.

However, now it remains to be seen what the future holds for him and whether the Milwaukee team will tender a contract at all. Reportedly, the Brewers have until November 17 to make a decision on this.