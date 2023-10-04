The Wild Card showdown between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks lived up to the billing as the fans at American Family Field were treated to an intense game of baseball.

Bob Uecker received a loud reception from the home crowd when the former Brewers player threw the ceremonial first pitch. It was the home side who took an early advantage in the game as Carlos Santana's RBI single in the first inning gave the lead to the Brewers.

Brewers further solidified their lead in the next inning as Tyrone Taylor smoked a two-run homer to open up a 3-0 lead over the Diamondbacks. It looked like the home team would run away with the game, but Arizona stayed true to their attacking instincts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diamondbacks' Rookie of the Year contender Corbin Carroll ate up a major chunk of the lead with a monstrous two-run homer at the top of the third inning. The Brewers' lead was completely erased as the visiting side went back-to-back after Keter Marte's home run.

The Brewers were expected to make the home advantage count, especially with the Diamondbacks coming into Game 1 of the NL Wild Card on the back of a four-game losing streak.

As it panned out, the Diamondbacks took the lead in the Wild Card series, with the Brewers fans lashing out at their team for slipping in the game despite an early lead.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"After the home run to take a 3-0 lead, the Brewers had a combined 8 hits and 4 walks in the next 5 innings. And they didn’t score once."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brewers' bullpen struggles a worry for the remaining Wild Card games

Gabriel Moreno's solo home run in the fourth inning gave Arizona the lead, silencing the home crowd. It wasn't a great game for Brewers' star pitcher Corbin Burnes, as he took the loss after conceding four runs, which included three home runs.

Brewers' bullpen struggled against Arizona's offense as closing pitcher Devin Williams, renowned for his unhittable 'Airbender' changeup, conceded a two-run double to Christian Walker in the top of the ninth inning to dent the home side's hopes of a late fightback.