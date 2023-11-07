On November 6, veteran Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced that he would be assuming the role of head manager for the Chicago Cubs. The move put weeks of speculation to rest and cast the Brewers into a state of relative panic.

The team was not expecting to see Craig Counsell leave. Now, they will have less than a hundred days to settle on his replacement. Already, a plethora of names have come forward, though none seems to be attracting interest from outspoken fans.

"Among those Brewers considering to replace Craig Counsell, according to sources briefed on club’s thinking: Bench coaches Pat Murphy (MIL), Don Mattingly (TOR) and Joe Espada (HOU); Dodgers 1B coach Clayton McCullough; Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker; former Brewers 2B Rickie Weeks." - Ken Rosenthal

Ken Rosenthal of FOX put forth a list of potential successors to Counsell. While they include names like New York Yankees legend and esteemed former manager Don Mattingly, Brewers fans seem to be having none of it.

Counsell has led the Milwaukee Brewers to three NL Central titles since assuming the managerial post in 2015. A veteran MLB player who spent time in Milwaukee, Craig Counsell's father also worked for the team, causing a young Counsell to attempt high school locally.

The move less than a hundred miles south will be a sensible one for Counsell. He has two daughters in high school in Milwaukee, while his two older sons attend college in the northern Midwest.

Additionally, Counsell's give-year, $40 million contract to manage the Chicago Cubs will render the 53-year-old as the highest-paid manager in MLB for 2024. While rumors persisted that Counsell would opt to sign a deal with the deep-pocketed New York Mets, the move to Chicago makes a lot more sense given the circumstances.

Craig Counsell will have another challenge in front of him in Chicago

The Brewers were a good team under Craig Counsell's leadership. However, the lack of waves made in the postseason has meant that even Counsell is not immune from criticism. Ahead of his rumored move to New York, many Mets fans cited his lack of playoff credibility as a reason they do not want them.

The Cubs are a young team going through big changes. While far from a championship team, Counsell will have plenty to work with at Wrigley. He will also have a large and rigorous fanbase to answer to for any potential failings.