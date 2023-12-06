Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is a wanted man. Although there are a number of top-tier starting pitchers on the open market, several teams have been in contact with Milwaukee in regards to a potential trade involving the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.

Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold has confirmed that Corbin Burnes has been the subject of many calls this offseason. "A lot of teams are asking about him," Arnold said of the trade rumors involving their ultra-talented starting pitcher.

"On Corbin Burnes' trade market, Brewers GM Matt Arnold told me, "A lot of teams are asking about him -- and I think that's rightfully so. He's also one of the best pitchers we've had in our franchise history. We're thrilled to have him." @MLB @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

Burnes has been involved in trade rumors since last season, with many experts and analysts believing that the Milwaukee Brewers would be aggressively shopping him this offseason. The 29-year-old superstar is eligible for arbitration this offseason and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign.

It seems that Arnold and the Milwaukee Brewers are unwilling to sign Burnes to a lucrative, long-term extension, making him the club's number-one trade candidate. Although there are reports that nearly every player on the Brewers is available on the trade market, there is none more sought-after than Burnes.

"[Corbin] Burnes is the guy to go get..." Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds discuss the Dodgers' need for starting pitching. #MLBNHotStove" - @MLBNetwork

There are a number of teams that have been linked to the three-time All-Star, including the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A closer look at Corbin Burnes' 2023 campaign

Over the past three seasons, Corbin Burnes has firmly established himself as one of the top pitchers in the MLB. During his breakout season for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, the native of Bakersfield, California not only earned the first All-Star selection of his career but also the National League Cy Young Award.

Although he was not as elite last season as he was in 2021, he remained one of the best pitchers in the MLB. En route to the third All-Star selection of his career, Burnes posted a 10-8 record with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts over 193.2 innings.

