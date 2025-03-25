Brewers icon gives bold prediction on Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong: "This guy could be a gamechanger"

Pete Crow-Armstrong, affectionately known as PCA in Wrigleyville, already started his first MLB season on an active roster when the Chicago Cubs ran up against the LA Dodgers in the Tokyo Series. Though the center fielder failed to get a hit and struck out three times in his seven at-bats, that didn't prevent a Brewers icon from dropping a bold take on the Cubs' phenom during the Monday night broadcast on MLB Network.

Chicago is yet to get the full PCA experience. Fans have seen flashes of his elite fielding and speed on the base paths, highlighted by his 27 stolen bases. However, the 23-year-old has yet to put it all together at the plate.

MLB Network's Dan Plesac believes that will be the case in 2025, setting the stage for a breakout season on the North Side. He shared his bold take on Pete Crow-Armstrong, stating:

"Pete Crow-Armstrong will start in center field for the National League in the All-Star Game. Elite defender, he can go get him...This guy could be a game-changer."

The topic of PCA begins and ends with his breakneck speed. If he reaches first base, it's almost a given he'll be on second shortly after. To become the true game-changer Plesac envisions, Crow-Armstrong must elevate his impact at the dish - something he showed signs of in Spring Training by hitting three home runs.

"Everybody's looking for a center fielder that can run, throw, and if he hits for power, which he hasn't shown but maybe he's starting to come into his own, look out for PCA," the veteran commentator added.

Already a plus-defender with excelled speed, Crow-Armstrong adding thump to the bottom of the Cubs' lineup could balance their top-heavy order and pave the way for a breakout season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong targets consistency

The 2024 season was a tale of two halves for Crow-Armstrong: before and after locking down the everyday center field position. When getting starts every few days, the young phenom struggled at the plate slashing .203/.253/.329. Once anointed the everyday starter in July, his slash rates dramatically improved to .289/.336/.469.

In an interview with Chicago Sun Times reporter Kyle Williams on Monday, PCA spoke about getting the extremes out of his game and stated that he focused primarily on being consistent during the offseason. He also mentioned the reps the Cubs afforded him to find his placement at the MLB level.

‘‘That was hugely important, having the time to suck and kind of figure it out and then suck again,’’ Crow-Armstrong said. ‘‘It was just a good taste of what my career is gonna look like.

Now it’s kind of just about shortening those tough stints. I have a plethora of information going into Year 2, and I am very confident about that.’’

Chicago is currently the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NL Central and snap a four-year playoff drought. For that to become a reality, a consistent Pete Crow-Armstrong must be the driving force.

