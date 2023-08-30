It is hard not to like Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez. The power-hitting outfielder is one of the most honest, vocal, and likable characters you will find in an MLB clubhouse.

Tellez appeared on a recent episode of the Foul Territory podcast and wasn't shy when discussing the Brewers, his season, his teammates, and some off-field issues.

On Monday night, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was charged by two fans from the stands in what could have been a potentially dangerous situation. It turns out, the fans who hugged Acuna were apparently just looking for a picture with the Braves star. Tellez was asked his views on the recent incident and didn't hold back when answering:

"If I ever saw a fan track me down, I'd punch him in the face"

Now in his sixth season in the majors, the 28-year-old has experienced his fair share of drama. He made the statement to a security guard who was escorting him to the team bus.

Tellez went on to say that he doesn't believe he could get into any trouble for punching a fan who trespasses on the field. He equated it to if someone were to "step in the ring."

Luckily, Acuña Jr. made it out of the episode unscathed. He fell to the ground after the overzealous fan grabbed him for a tight hug. One thing is for sure, Rowdy Tellez would have had a different approach to dealing with the fan.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been 8-1 since Rowdy Tellez rejoined the team

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB over the last two weeks.

Led by a resurgent offense, the team is 9-1 over their last ten games. They are 8-1 since Tellez returned to the lineup on August 19th and have recorded 55 runs and conceded just 29 runs. Over that stretch, they have swept the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres.

"Rowdy Tellez hit his first big-league home run since May 22. He'd gone 128 Major League at-bats without a homer, a career-long drought. The Brewers have hung a five-spot on Yu Darvish in the third inning." - Adam McCalvy

The Brewers have cemented their place at the top of the National League Central and are now the favorites to win the division. They have a four-game lead over the Chicago Cubs and lead the Cincinnati Reds by seven games.