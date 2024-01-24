"Brewers are playing ball this year!" - MLB podcaster hails Rhys Hoskins' shrewd move to Milwaukee

First baseman Rhys Hoskins is reportedly close to finalizing a two-year, $34 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. As per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the contract also has an opt-out clause after the 2024 season.

Hoskins became a full-time player in 2018, and since then, he has consistently been one of the best run producers. Reacting to the news, MLB podcaster Scott Braun of Foul Territory TV couldn't hold back his thoughts.

“LOVE this signing. The Brewers badly needed another bopper. Chourio soon too… lineup is getting interesting,” Braun wrote. “Don’t trade Burnes. They just won the division. Brewers are playing the ball this year.”

Hoskins couldn’t play in the 2023 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. Despite missing the last season, the former Philadelphia Phillies' first baseman is considered a solid option by the Brewers, among several others already on their roster.

As stated by Braun, Milwaukee’s lineup also includes center fielder Jackson Chourio and right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes. The 19-year-old outfielder has not played a major league game yet, appearing in six games above Double-A level.

Chourio agreed to an eight-year deal worth $82 million with the Milwaukee Brewers in December 2023. It is the highest amount offered to a player without prior major league experience.

The Brewers signed Corbin Burnes to a one-year deal worth $15.637 million earlier this month. The 29-year-old pitcher had a good 2023 season with a 3.39 ERA. He had his third consecutive All-Star appearance and was one of the best pitchers last season.

Milwaukee Brewers are well-positioned to compete for the NL Central in 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers have quite strategically planned and filled out their roster. After the signing of Rhys Hoskins, the Brewers 40-man roster will be full. Before Hoskins, the team’s combined first baseman had a .231 average, hit 23 home runs, 79 RBI and an OPS of .681 during the 2023 season.

Despite Hoskins not offering much as a baserunner, the Brewers could still use him to deal with the team’s offensive struggles. The team has also recently acquired Jake Bauers, Owen Miller and Tyler Black as options for the first base.

