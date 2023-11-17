Brewers reportedly looking at deals involving Brandon Woodruff despite ace being expected to miss large portion of 2024

Despite health concerns, Brandon Woodruff was absolutely lighs-out in his starting role for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023. But despite the fact that the big right-hander will miss a significant part of the 2024 season, he still may be one of his team's most valuable trade pieces.

An 11th rounder in 2011 by the Brewers, Woodruff has more than exceeded expectations. A two-time All-Star and 2021 Cy Young candidate, Woodruff went 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA across 67 innings spread out over 11 starts this year.

After the season, it was determined that the 30-year old would need to undergo shoulder surgery, sidelining him for most of 2024. A free agent in 2024, the Brewers know that he could still garner significant interest.

"Brewers are discussing a Brandon Woodruff trade with multiple teams, per @jonmorosi. Woodruff is expected to miss most of 2024 after shoulder surgery then hit free agency. However, the team he's on could give him the qualifying offer for 2025" - Talkin' Baseball

Last January, the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to terms with Woodruff on a one-year, $10.8 million deal to avoid arbitration. After the 2024 season, the Brewers can extend a qualifying offer to the Mississippi-native, keeping him in Milwaukee.

For the 2024 season, it is expected that Woodruff will get an arbitration offer of $11.6 million. Already the second-highest-paid pitcher on the club, Woodruff is expected to command even more lucrative offers when he is healthy again.

"Brandon Woodruff, Filthy 85mph Changeup. 9 Ks thru 4" - Pitching Ninja

That said, there are several teams who would be glad to get in on a possible trade involving Brandon Woodruff. According to analyst Jon Morosi, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees are very much in the market for starters, and Woodruff might be the very man for the job.

Absence of Brandon Woodruff will hurt pivoting Brewers in 2024

Despite being in the early stages, the 2023 offseason has brought plenty of change for the Brewers, and not all of it has been positive. The biggest change will be the departing manager Craig Counsell, who inked a five-year, $40 million contract to manage the Chicago Cubs.

With a host of unknowns, missing one of their best pitchers is sure to damage the Brewers' chances further. Perhaps striking while the iron is hot, and dealing Brandon Woodruff is a good way for the NL Central club to get in front of the issues they will soon need to face.

