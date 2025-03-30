Brewers social media handle's 4-word reaction breaks the internet after 20-9 loss to Yankees

The Milwaukee Brewers were in for a ride awakening in their trip to the Yankees stadium for the second game of the series against the New York Yankees.

Ad

The Brewers suffered a narrow 4-2 loss in the series opener, but the visitors were under the pump from the get-go in the second game on Saturday. Former Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes, was sent to the mound for his Brewers debut.

It turned out to be a nightmare start for the All-Star pitcher as Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge fanned the Brewers for consecutive homers on his first three pitches. Cortes conceded five homers with eight runs in his two innings with the Yankees racing to a stunning 13-3 lead by the end of the third inning.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the contest was seemingly over after the Yankees' ruthless hitting at the start, the game ended 20-9 in favor of the hosts. Brewers' social media handle dropped a deflated 4-word reaction after the final out in the game, writing:

"Today's game has ended."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Brewers' post on X went viral, with over 5.1 million views at the time of writing.

The Yankees registered nine home runs in the game, one short of the MLB record set by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1987. The Bronx Bombers are only the second team to reach the tally in an MLB game, joining the Cincinnati Reds (1999).

Aaron Judge's career-best night humiliates Brewers

While Seven Yankees players went deep against the Brewers on Saturday, it was Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who tormented the visitors the most on Saturday.

Ad

The reigning American League MVP smashed three home runs in the game, for the third time in his career, with a career-high eight RBI. The Yankees captain expressed his feelings after his stellar game.

“Seeing the Bleacher Creatures jumping up and down, you have to step out and catch your breath there for a second before you step in the box,” Judge said. “It gets your heart rate going a little bit. It was definitely fun.”

Aaron Judge joined an illustrious club of Yankees players to have hit three home runs three times or more. Lou Gehrig (four times), Joe DiMaggio and Alex Rodriguez are the other Yankees players to have reached the milestone before Judge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback