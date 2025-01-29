Brewers' Tobias Myers drops 3-word reaction to wife Leah’s wedding glam

Love is in the air for newlywed Milwaukee Brewers star Tobias Myers, who tied the knot with Leah on Dec. 14 at The Boca Raton Hotel in Boca Raton, Florida. It's been over a month since the wedding, but Leah can't be thankful enough to her glam team, who dressed and did makeup for her for the biggest day of her life.

On Tuesday, Leah uploaded a series of photos, which included her wedding look. The pictures also included her posing alongside her stylist team, including Mary-Frances Pniewski, Diana Luzardo, Mikahla McEwan, Angela Myers, Alexandria Korel, Jacqueline Libio, and others.

"getting ready files • pt 1💄💌," Leah wrote in the caption.

Tobias couldn't hold himself as he went to the comments section of her post and expressed her love.

"I love you," he commented.

Tobias Myers and Leah turned heads with their stunning wedding attire

Tobias Myers and Leah left many impressed with their stunning wedding outfits.

Leah’s wedding gown was picture-perfect. She wore an off-the-shoulder satin dress featuring a structured bodice that led into a flowing skirt with an intricate lace-trimmed train. She opted for sleek, timeless styling and let her natural beauty shine alongside radiant makeup (done by Gabriella J. Artistry) and flowing dark hair (styled by Jany M. Carrasco).

"The dress very much embodies my personal style, a clean and effortless look with hints of detail," Leah told People.

According to People, her dress was designed by Modeca and was bought from Amazing Brides Couture.

Meanwhile, Myers carried himself with a formal, poised look. He opted for a sleek brown suit instead of the traditional black tuxedo grooms usually wear. His crisp white dress shirt and matching brown tie went well with polished black shoes.

"We are most excited to continue growing our love for each other and starting a family together one day!" Leah told People. "We love how much fun we have with each other! For us, there is never a dull moment when we are together, with endless fun activities and plans to look forward to!"

The report from People also mentioned that the couple is planning to make a European trip, including stops in Italy and Greece in the offseason.

