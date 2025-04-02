Brewers vs. Royals: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 2, MLB 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Kansas City Royals for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon as the two teams have each won a game in this series. Kansas City picked up an 11-1 win in the series opener. Milwaukee responded with a 5-0 win in Game 2.

The 2025 MLB season is just getting going, and these two teams need to find a way to get things turned around. Kansas City is sitting at 2-3 through five games, while the Brewers are 1-4.

Here is a look at the odds and predictions for the matchup between the Royals and Brewers.

Brewers vs. Royals Prediction

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Brewers will have ace Freddy Peralta on the mound in the series finale, which should give them a big advantage. Peralta did suffer a loss to the New York Yankees in the season opener, but he's not facing an explosive lineup in this game.

Christian Yelich finally belted his first home run for the Brewers, and Milwaukee was able to find some offense in Game 2 of this series. The Brewers won a division title a season ago, and they can get hot in a hurry.

The Kansas City Royals are waiting for Bobby Witt Jr. to get going at the plate, and his struggles have impacted the entire lineup. Getting shut out on Tuesday night shows that this team still has work to do at the plate.

Cole Ragans will make this start for the Royals, and he got a no-decision in his first start of the year. Ragans is a talented young pitcher, but he will have to be almost perfect as his lineup isn't going to give him much.

Prediction: Brewers to beat Royals, 5-2

Brewers vs. Royals Odds

Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers -110, Kansas City Royals -110

Run Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+160), Royals +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-110), Under 7.5 (-110)

Brewers vs. Royals Injuries

Milwaukee Brewers injury report:

Nick Mears (RP): 15-Day IL (Sickness)

Aaron Civale (SP): 15-Day IL (Cramping)

Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Shin)

Brandon Woodruff (SP): 15-Day IL (Arm)

Kansas City Royals injury report:

Dairon Blanco (OF): 10-Day IL (Achilles)

Alec Marsh (SP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Brewers vs. Royals Picks

This has not been a competitive series, and Game 3 is going to go much of the same. Milwaukee is going to win this game by a few runs as Peralta will set the tone for the Brewers on the mound.

Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers -110

Run Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-110)

