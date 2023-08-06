New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have both defended the club's process on Anthony Rizzo's concussion issues.

The Yankees first baseman was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this week with post-concussion syndrome. Concussions happen in the world of sport, but the manner in which this was handled has led to people questioning the Yankees' protocol for such injuries.

Rizzo collided with San Diego Padres utility man Fernando Tatis Jr. on May 28. At the time, the three-time All-Star looked rattled and was removed from the game. Four days later, Rizzo was back on the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 0-4 that game and struck out twice.

Per a recent article by Chris Kirschner in The Athletic, Yankees executive Brian Cashman believes the club's medical staff handled the situation correctly:

"I think the medical team reacted appropriately then and they’re reacting properly now to the information."

"Anthony Rizzo is going on the IL with a 'likely concussion' that they're traced back to the Tatis Jr. incident in late May (via @ChrisKirschner)" - Talkin' Yanks

Rizzo stood up for the organization saying he "loved" the way it was handled. He went on to say that he completed the test and felt fine and that there was mutual trust between the club and himself.

"Ultimately, we’re dealing with a player that didn’t have any complaints," said Cashman.

The New York Yankees recently signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year, $40 million deal to return to the Bronx in the offseason.

Anthony Rizzo has struggled at the plate since his collision with Feranando Tatis Jr.

The decline in Rizzo's performance was noticeable after the collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. and the drop-off in production was significant.

In the months of June and July, Rizzo went just 28-165 equating to a .170 batting average. He managed just one home run and nine RBIs over 45 games.

"Yankees have placed Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list with post-concussion syndrome. Oswaldo Cabrera has been recalled from Triple-A." - YES Network

Prior to May 28, the power-hitting slugger had a .304 average and had recorded 11 home runs and 32 RBIs over 53 games.

The recent injury to Rizzo has shined a light on the severity of concussions and the league's protocols. Teams will be extra careful moving forward after this alarming incident.