Since assuming the role of Yankees General Manager in 1998, Brian Cashman has established himself as one of the most successful executives in MLB history.

His impressive resume includes six AL Pennants, four World Series, alongside a dozen divisional titles. However, his impressive record has not stopped him from drawing the ire of fans in the Big Apple.

Now with a record of 60-66, the Yankees sit last in the AL East. Additionally, the Bombers now find themselves 10.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot. With the postseason now verging on the impossible, Brian Cashman has once again come under fire.

Inaction at the trade deadline, compounded by an unlucky combination of injuries and cold slumps have made a mockery out of the 2023 New York Yankees season. Recently, "Fire Cashman" has been a common crowd chant at games held in the Bronx.

"FIRE CASHMAN! FIRE BOONE!" - NYY Underground

Unfortunately for Yankees fans, firing Brian Cashman will not be straightforward. The 56-year old was a longtime protege of late former owner George Steinbrenner, who was a close friend and mentor to Cashman. Now, with Steinbrenner's son Hal at the helm, his father's inner circle will likely be maintained.

Recently, Michael Kay of the YES Network weighed on #FireCashman. According to the well-known broadcaster, it is the support staff that is negatively impacting the Yankees' front office. Kay used Brian Cashman's favorable record as proof.

""I don't think you for fire Brian (Cashman), there's too much of a track record of good... Get yourself another support staff" Michael Kay. It's official. The Shills got handed the talking point to go after Fishman. Amazing... it's never going to end" - fan of the yankees

This approach did little to pour water on the white-hot emotion of Yankee fans, one of whom took to Twitter to lambaste Kay. According to the fan, assistant GM Mike Fishman is being used as a scapegoat, and the media is happy to comply. When your team is 17 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, fingers are easily pointed.

The Yankees' problems are bigger than Brian Cashman

Whether it be the implosion of the Yankees' bullpen, the long-term injury sustained by Aaron Judge this season, or the career-worst slumps of some of the team's biggest bats, the issues with his team supercede Brian Cashman.

While it may be time to shake it up, perhaps Yankees fans should reserve their criticisms for actions on the field, rather than focusing on pedantics in the front office.