"Bring on the Dodgers!" - Chicago Cubs fans hyped after team's impressive offensive display extends winning streak

Chicago Cubs fans are in high spirits as their team completed a three-game winning streak with their 12-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. While they opened their 2024 regular season with two consecutive losses to the Texas Rangers, they managed to pull a win back in the final game of the series.

They have now followed that up with two convincing wins against the Rockies to take the series, leaving fans pumped up a ready for more.

"Bring on the Dodgers!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "Obliterating their opponents," added another.

The Chicago Cubs started their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies with a convincing 5-0 win on Monday. Japanese ace Shota Imanaga stole the headlines as he threw six shutout innings on his debut for the Chicago side after signing with them this winter. He recorded nine strikeouts and gave up only two hits in a near-perfect showing which will be a huge boost to the team's hopes for the season.

In the second game of the series on Tuesday, their batters stepped up and blew the Rockies away with 12 runs scored on the night. The likes of Seiya Suzuki, Cody Bellinger, Christopher Morrel and Garrett Cooper all homered for the Cubs. It was Bellinger's first home run of the season as he launched a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh.

In the three-game winning streak that the Cubs have established, they have scored a total of 26 runs, giving fans enough reason to be excited over their hard hitters.

Javier Assad makes impressive start to 2024 season for Chicago Cubs

While Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga was close to perfect in his MLB debut for the Chicago Cubs on Monday, their Mexican ace Javier Assad followed suit with an impeccable performance on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old threw six shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies, recording five strikeouts and giving up four hits. Given the start he has made, he will be looking to play a major role for the Cubs this season.

