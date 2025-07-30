  • home icon
  "Bro can just walk across the field" - Fans left speechless as Seranthony Dominguez switches jerseys from Orioles to Blue Jays in mid-game trade

“Bro can just walk across the field” - Fans left speechless as Seranthony Dominguez switches jerseys from Orioles to Blue Jays in mid-game trade

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 30, 2025 01:37 GMT
New York Mets v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two - Source: Getty
Fans left speechless as Seranthony Dominguez switches jerseys from Orioles to Blue Jays in mid-game trade - Source: Getty

With the trade deadline just a few hours away, the Toronto Blue Jays added depth to their bullpen by acquiring reliever Seranthony Dominguez on Tuesday. Dominguez was traded by the Baltimore Orioles between games of their doubleheader against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards.

After the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday, the Orioles traded Seanthony Dominguez to the Blue Jays for cash considerations and right-handed pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown.

Domingues was seen walking in the tunnel to the Blue Jays' clubhouse before the second game of the day. Fans reacted to the 30-year-old reliever switching teams before the second game on Tuesday.

"Bro can just walk across the field," wrote a fan.
"That’s gotta be an awkward walk of shame across the field," wrote another fan.
"You think both of those teams coming out of the same gate for a brawl is weird, try having to change bullpens between a double header," claimed a fan.
"This is some wild energy to let a guy get traded to the other team in the middle of a double header," wrote a surprised fan.

M any fans saw the funny side of things as Dominguez walked past his teammates to join the American League East leaders.

"Domínguez, walking by the dugout: 'Later, losers. I’m a blue bird now,'" chimed in a fan.
"Seranthony Domínguez Happy to get out of there," wrote another fan.
"Going from a last place team to a first place team must feel pretty cool," said a fan.

Seranthony Dominguez makes Blue Jays debut against former team

Seranthony Dominguez didn't had to wait long for his Blue Jays debut as the veteran reliever was called from the bullpen to pitch against the team he represented at the start of the day.

Dominguez pitched against his former teammates in the second game of the doubleheader, pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. However, it wasn't enough to win the game for his new team as the Orioles claimed a 3-2 win to sweep the AL East leaders.

Chaitanya Prakash

