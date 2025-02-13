"Bro noticed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got better after cutting hair" - Fans react to Bo Bichette sporting new look at spring training prep

Bo Bichette's long locks are gone as the latest pictures of him from the spring training facilities of the Toronto Blue Jays are going viral. The Blue Jays shortstop is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 before becoming a free agent like fellow first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In a photo posted by the Blue Jays on Instagram on Wednesday, Bichette was spotted with a completely new look, with shorter hair and a little buff.

"New Year, New Look for Bo 👀🔥⭐️" Blue Jays wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Fans shared their hilarious reactions to his new look in the comments.

"WTF," one fan commented.

"I sense a 200 hit season incoming," another wrote.

"Bros about to go off just to raise his stock and leave 😭" one fan commented about his upcoming free agency.

"bro noticed vladdy got better after cutting his hair, so he did the same😂" one compared him with the Blue Jays first baseman who also cut his hair last year and improved in hitting.

Some fans expressed well wishes for the shortstop to have a good year ahead.

"Let’s Go Bo go prove everyone Wrong!" one fan wrote.

"Let's go Bo 🔥🔥🔥" one fan added.

"I’m confident that this will be your year, Bo! It’s time to prove the haters wrong! 💪🏽❤️" another reacted.

"Be a Dodger before September. Book it," another predicted.

Fan Reactions

Should Blue Jays start badly, Bo Bichette might be on the move

The Toronto Blue Jays' top priority this offseason has been to try and extend first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This could spell trouble for the below-30 shortstop.

Bo Bichette will likely be moved ahead of the trade deadline if the Blue Jays don't do well in the first half of the season. Considering how MLB teams deal with impending free agents, the Blue Jays will likely move him on for prospects or whatever they require at that point to get better.

Bichette has had injury troubles, making his case to be re-signed by the Blue Jays a little weak. There's a lot that can happen with Bichette, who needs to have a good season in 2025 to secure himself a handsome deal next offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback