  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Bro is in the wrong sport” - Fans can’t get over Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s quirky warm-up moves before Game 2 start vs. Brewers

“Bro is in the wrong sport” - Fans can’t get over Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s quirky warm-up moves before Game 2 start vs. Brewers

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 14, 2025 07:34 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be Dodgers' starter in Game 2 of the NLCS (Source: Imagn)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto got some training in before his start in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. However, unlike other starters, the Japanese pitcher didn't hit the gym; instead, choosing the stadium's concourse area.

Ad

The Sportsnet broadcast, ahead of the series opener, caught the Dodgers star stretching himself against a wall at the arena. Yamamoto took a few steps on the wall in a back bent position and flipped onto his feet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His impressive fitness drew a positive reception from fans who took to X to give their opinions. Here are a few reactions:

"Bro is in the wrong sport," a fan joked.
Ad
"Flexibility and core strength in pitchers seems like a super important thing. Maybe worth looking into with all the pitcher injuries plaguing the league," fan opined.
Ad
"Type of inner peace I need in my life tbh," a fan said.
Ad
"“As Yoshinobu Yamamoto awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect,"" another fan joked.
Ad
"You can’t beat these guys man," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Alien activities," a fan simply said.
Ad

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has focused on a unique approach to his preparation and training. Backbends and handstands are a crucial part of his routine, where he focuses on flexibility and stretchability rather than the usual weightlifting practices. He has made yoga and judo-based exercises a fundamental part of his approach to develop his core strength.

It has worked thus far for the 27-year-old, who pitched a NL-second 2.49 ERA in the regular season with a 12-8 record and 201 strikeouts. He led the team to a World Series ring as their primary starter in 2024, and is looking to repeat the feat this postseason.

Ad

Yoshinobu Yamamoto looking to bounce back after bad start in NLDS Game 3

Yoshinobu Yamamoto started strong in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, with three hitless innings. But squandering three runs on four hits in the fourth and two more hits in the next frame prompted Dave Roberts to take him off the mound. The right-hander is focused on getting back into Dodgers-ace-like form in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Ad
"Last outing, my stuff was not initially that bad," Yamamoto said on Monday. "... So I think I'd like to focus more on the fundamental part of pitching, such as location and those things."

The Dodgers will head into the game with a 1-0 lead after 2-1 win in the series opener, with starter Blake Snell throwing eight scoreless innings with one hit and ten strikeouts, and Freddie Freeman hitting a slow home run.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications