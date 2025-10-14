“Bro is in the wrong sport” - Fans can’t get over Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s quirky warm-up moves before Game 2 start vs. Brewers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto got some training in before his start in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. However, unlike other starters, the Japanese pitcher didn't hit the gym; instead, choosing the stadium's concourse area.The Sportsnet broadcast, ahead of the series opener, caught the Dodgers star stretching himself against a wall at the arena. Yamamoto took a few steps on the wall in a back bent position and flipped onto his feet. His impressive fitness drew a positive reception from fans who took to X to give their opinions. Here are a few reactions:&quot;Bro is in the wrong sport,&quot; a fan joked.Rican🇵🇷 @Josephr19123547LINK@JomboyMedia Bro is in the wrong sport&quot;Flexibility and core strength in pitchers seems like a super important thing. Maybe worth looking into with all the pitcher injuries plaguing the league,&quot; fan opined.Biden's Burner Account @newkingofmediaLINK@JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ Flexibility and core strength in pitchers seems like a super important thing. Maybe worth looking into with all the pitcher injuries plaguing the league&quot;Type of inner peace I need in my life tbh,&quot; a fan said.Lonzeo🇸🇻 @LonzeoLINK@JomboyMedia Type of inner peace I need in my life tbh&quot;“As Yoshinobu Yamamoto awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect,&quot;&quot; another fan joked.Ron Seyb @RonaldPSeybLINK@JomboyMedia “As Yoshinobu Yamamoto awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect.”&quot;You can’t beat these guys man,&quot; a fan wrote.diego @Diego_strepsLINKYou can’t beat these guys man&quot;Alien activities,&quot; a fan simply said.DWA! @dwaidontwaitLINKalien activitiesYoshinobu Yamamoto has focused on a unique approach to his preparation and training. Backbends and handstands are a crucial part of his routine, where he focuses on flexibility and stretchability rather than the usual weightlifting practices. He has made yoga and judo-based exercises a fundamental part of his approach to develop his core strength.It has worked thus far for the 27-year-old, who pitched a NL-second 2.49 ERA in the regular season with a 12-8 record and 201 strikeouts. He led the team to a World Series ring as their primary starter in 2024, and is looking to repeat the feat this postseason.Yoshinobu Yamamoto looking to bounce back after bad start in NLDS Game 3Yoshinobu Yamamoto started strong in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, with three hitless innings. But squandering three runs on four hits in the fourth and two more hits in the next frame prompted Dave Roberts to take him off the mound. The right-hander is focused on getting back into Dodgers-ace-like form in Game 2 of the NLCS.&quot;Last outing, my stuff was not initially that bad,&quot; Yamamoto said on Monday. &quot;... So I think I'd like to focus more on the fundamental part of pitching, such as location and those things.&quot;The Dodgers will head into the game with a 1-0 lead after 2-1 win in the series opener, with starter Blake Snell throwing eight scoreless innings with one hit and ten strikeouts, and Freddie Freeman hitting a slow home run.