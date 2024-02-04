"Bros playin Pokemon w mascots" "Retire and become Mr. red" - Joey Votto's selfie saga with NHL mascots leaves MLB fans in splits

Veteran slugger Joey Votto is currently a free agent hoping to find himself a team before the upcoming season. While a few teams have reportedly shown interest in signing him, there has yet to be anything concrete.

While the off-season draws to an end, he seems to be enjoying himself attending the NHL All-Star game. Being Canadian is probably the reason he enjoys ice hockey. However, a few fans trolled his appearance at the NHL game.

Talkin' Baseball posted images of him on X with a caption saying, "Joey Votto is apparently obsessed with NHL mascots." One MLB fan replied to the post saying that he's playing Pokemon with the mascots.

"Bros playin Pokemon w mascots," replied one fan.

"You should just retire, and become Mr. red," wrote another fan.

Fans continued to reply to the post and one even called him a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While a few fans did troll the slugger, some were pretty supportive with their comments.

Joey Votto's MLB future

The former first baseman of the Cincinnati Reds is a free agent for the first time in his career. He has played his entire career with the Reds and never asked to be traded. A few teams have expressed interest in acquiring the veteran, but the Reds might get him back.

After being with the team for 17 seasons, it's hard to see the six-time MLB All-Star sign with another team. The 40-year-old is almost at the end of his career, which is probably one of the primary reasons why not many teams are ready to sign him.

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs have reportedly been interested in acquiring the slugger.

While these teams have shown interest, they have yet to put things on paper. Votto is a valuable player with great experience. He could quickly get another one-year deal with any team. However, it's left to be seen if the Reds try to have a reunion with him.

