Bruce Bochy's Texas Rangers rolled over the Baltimore Orioles in a one-sided contest at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night to sweep the American League Division Series. The back-from-retirement coach says he's looking for a record fourth World Series title.

The Rangers are now five games unbeaten in the postseason after they were beaten to the top spot in the AL West by defending champions Houston Astros.

Although the Rangers were toppled by the Astros, Bruce Bochy's side is looking like the team to beat in the playoffs. Texas soared into the ALCS after three straight wins against the Orioles.

The veteran Rangers manager won three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants during his 13-year tenure, eventually retiring in 2019. However, the Rangers brought him out of retirement in 2022, and the 68-year-old is now in pursuit of an unprecedented fourth World Series title.

"Oh, it's unreal. This is what I came back for," Bochy said. "I was hoping something like this would happen. I know how blessed I am to be in this situation. These guys are warriors, we have been through a lot.

"That's what we are here for (on chasing the fourth World Series title), that's why we play the game. Getting closer and closer, we have got our work cut out but we can't thanks the fan enough for their support."

Bruce Bochy recognizes Nathan Eovaldi's starry display after Rangers sweep Orioles

The veteran manager's dream of a fourth title received a massive boost, thanks to Nathan Eovaldi's phenomenal performance from the mound on Tuesday.

Eovaldi earned a curtain call after pitching seven innings and giving away just one run on five hits. Bochy reckons the veteran pitcher is back to his best after steering the Rangers to their first ALCS appearance since 2011.

"He got back to where he was. He is back to being the guy we had earlier this season. What a game he threw. That's what it takes. The guy on the mound takes the tone for us."

Although Eovaldi's postseason appearance was in danger due to a forearm strain, the two-time All-Star put on a blazing display for the Rangers.