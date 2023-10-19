Max Scherzer, a pitcher for the Rangers, returned for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday. It was his first game after the injury. According to reports, Scherzer was unsure of his performance going into the game, but the Texas Rangers squad had high hopes for him.

Max Scherzer's start to the game wasn't fantastic, and the game unfortunately did not go as anticipated. In his first start of the postseason with Texas, Scherzer made it through four innings while allowing five runs. The Astros defeated the Rangers 8-5 in Game 3 of the ALCS to end their unbeaten playoff run.

According to reports, when manager Bruce Bochy was questioned, he expressed his full support for Scherzer and declared that if he had to choose again, he would undoubtedly choose Scherzer.

Max Scherzer's rewards and recognitions

Scherzer is an eight-time MLB All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner. He was World Series champion with the Nationals in 2019 and pitched two no-hitters. Additionally, Scherzer won the 2013 American League Cy Young Award and was selected twice for the AL All-Star Team.

Scherzer and the Nationals agreed to a $210 million contract, one of the biggest in sports history. Additionally, he made history by being the sixth MLB pitcher to throw three no-hitters in a single season. In his career, he became the youngest pitcher to ever defeat each of the 30 MLB teams.

Scherzer has won the title for most wins four times and the most strikeouts three times. He achieved 2,000 career strikeouts in the third-fastest time ever and was the fourth player to do it in four straight seasons. He also holds the record for the highest average yearly value of a baseball deal ever, making almost $43 million each season.