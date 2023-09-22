Brusdar Graterol definitely got his skills from his mom. The Los Angeles Dodgers asked Grateol's mother, Ysmalia, to throw out the first pitch at their game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday after their touching reunion on Tuesday.
Her first pitch was flawless, and Graterol caught the ball after it passed home plate. It definitely helped that Graterol's mother had been a softball pitcher in Venezuela in the past. Graterol gave his mother a huge hug after the pitch as they both cherished the special occasion.
"What a pitch. Now we know where you get it, @BrusdarGraterol"
Social media applauded Brusdar Graterol's mom for a memorable first pitch and Twitter soon called for her recruitment:
"That pitch was insane," commented one supporter while the other one wrote: "We need her for post season."
"She throws a better first pitch than Stephen A."
"Get her in the rotation immediately"
"is she avaliable for the postseason (?)"
"Bruh that’s the best ceremonial first pitch I’ve ever seen"
"Get her on the roster NOW"
"FROM THE RUBBER. LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON. I've needed some feel good this week. So happy for them both!"
Brusdar Graterol and his mom got everyone teary-eyed at the Dodger Stadium
Graterol stretched his scoreless streak to 21 innings while making his first major league start in front of his mother. At the top of the eighth, he did it while pointing to his mother in a club-level suite and shared an emotional hug with manager Dave Roberts in front of the dugout.
The heartwarming scene caused tears to well up in everyone's eyes at Dodger Stadium as Graterol's mother saw her son play for the first time.
"What a moment. After seven years apart living in Venezuela, Brusdar’s mother watched her son pitch for the first time as a Major Leaguer."
When Graterol was younger, his mother, who raised him, pushed him to take part in a variety of sports. His favorite sports growing up were baseball, soccer and volleyball.