Brusdar Graterol definitely got his skills from his mom. The Los Angeles Dodgers asked Grateol's mother, Ysmalia, to throw out the first pitch at their game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday after their touching reunion on Tuesday.

Her first pitch was flawless, and Graterol caught the ball after it passed home plate. It definitely helped that Graterol's mother had been a softball pitcher in Venezuela in the past. Graterol gave his mother a huge hug after the pitch as they both cherished the special occasion.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What a pitch. Now we know where you get it, @BrusdarGraterol"

Social media applauded Brusdar Graterol's mom for a memorable first pitch and Twitter soon called for her recruitment:

"That pitch was insane," commented one supporter while the other one wrote: "We need her for post season."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"She throws a better first pitch than Stephen A."

Expand Tweet

"Get her in the rotation immediately"

Expand Tweet

"is she avaliable for the postseason (?)"

Expand Tweet

"Bruh that’s the best ceremonial first pitch I’ve ever seen"

Expand Tweet

"Get her on the roster NOW"

Expand Tweet

"FROM THE RUBBER. LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON. I've needed some feel good this week. So happy for them both!"

Expand Tweet

Brusdar Graterol and his mom got everyone teary-eyed at the Dodger Stadium

Graterol stretched his scoreless streak to 21 innings while making his first major league start in front of his mother. At the top of the eighth, he did it while pointing to his mother in a club-level suite and shared an emotional hug with manager Dave Roberts in front of the dugout.

The heartwarming scene caused tears to well up in everyone's eyes at Dodger Stadium as Graterol's mother saw her son play for the first time.

Expand Tweet

"What a moment. After seven years apart living in Venezuela, Brusdar’s mother watched her son pitch for the first time as a Major Leaguer."

Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners

When Graterol was younger, his mother, who raised him, pushed him to take part in a variety of sports. His favorite sports growing up were baseball, soccer and volleyball.