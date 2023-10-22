Bryan Abreu set to appeal against controversial suspension amid uncertain Astros return

Bryan Abreu is not taking his recent suspension lying down. In a whirlwind of events, Abreu was tossed after umpires believed that he hit Adolis Garcia with a pitch intentionally. Three ejections were handed out, and Abreu was given a two-game suspension.

Naturally, any suspension can be appealed. If that happens, the suspension is delayed until a decision is made. Per Bob Nightengale, Bryan Abreu now faces an unclear timeline.

He tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu plans to officially appeal his 2-game suspension today. It remains unknown whether the hearing will be before or after a potential Game 7 of the ALCS. If Astros win tonight, Abreu could be suspended 1 or 2 games of the World Series."

While the hearing is not yet done, Abreu can continue to play. Assuming it isn't overturned (a rarity for MLB suspensions), then the two games would kick in at that moment. That could mean that Abreu would miss the first two games of the World Series, depending on the timeline.

If the Houston Astros win the game tonight, they'll head back to the World Series, but there are two potential games to be played vs. the Texas Rangers.

Bryan Abreu appealing suspension

Bryan Abreu hit Adolis Garcia with a pitch after the slugger gave the Texas Rangers the lead earlier in the game. The outfielder didn't take kindly to that as a confrontation occurred.

Bryan Abreu hit Adolis Garcia, benches cleared

Abreu, Garcia and Astros manager Dusty Baker were all tossed from the game. That apparently ignited Houston, who hit a three-run home run in the ninth to steal a 3-2 lead on the road.

Nevertheless, Abreu's suspension has been a bit controversial, especially since Garcia wasn't hit with any penalty. The Astros reliever is taking this to the league, and there's a chance it can be overturned.

If not, though, he could be lost for the beginning of the World Series. He'd rather take that chance than miss Game 6 and a potential Game 7 with the Astros not in the World Series just yet.