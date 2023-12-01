Bryan Cranston uses Dodgers analogy to defend historic SAG/AFTRA contract: "Settlements are a lot like baseball trades"

There is no denying that the LA Dodgers are one of the most famous and popular franchises in the MLB. Given their rich history, plethora of Hall of Fame players and location, the Dodgers are beloved by many across the globe.

One of the most famous fans of the Dodgers is Bryan Cranston. The talented actor who appeared in shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "Malcolm in the Middle" is one of the most recognizable faces to flaunt the club's white and blue colors.

Cranston's fandom of the Dodgers has extended beyond simply the ballpark, as the actor has described his history with the club as an example to compare the team's trades to the SAG/AFTRA Contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The actor took to Instagram to upload a statement about the historic deal, captioning the post:

"SAG/AFTRA Contract - why I’m voting YES."

The new tentative SAG/AFTRA deal is an agreement between members of the union and producers. It protects the rights of those who work in the entertainment business in front of a camera or behind a microphone.

One of the biggest ongoing concerns is the use of artificial intelligence to not only reduce the number of jobs but also the use of existing performers' likenesses in future projects.

Regarding the SAG/AFTRA agreement, Bryan Cranston compared the tentative new deal to an LA Dodgers trade. Cranston explained that when he was young, he had hoped the team would pull off dramatic moves for stars that would greatly favor his club.

However, like the SAG/AFTRA contract, Cranston wrote that "Settlements are a lot like baseball trades," even if there are "clear gains, they always seem somewhat disappointing." The actor said that while the new deal has clear benefits moving forward, there is a level of disappointment with some of the parts of the contract.

Bryan Cranston can often be seen at LA Dodgers games

Although it may seem odd that the award-winning actor would compare a historic contract to a hypothetical baseball trade for his favorite team, his passion for the franchise runs deep. The "Breaking Bad" star often attends games at Dodger Stadium throughout the season.

Expand Tweet

The actor also participated in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, which was held at Dodger Stadium. Cranston was joined by several MLB legends on his team, including David Ortiz, Andre Ethier and Vladimir Guerrero.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.