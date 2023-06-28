Bryan Hudson, previously playing for Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, received a call-up to the team on June 17. The 26-year-old pitcher made his MLB debut at Dodger Stadium, pitching the final two innings against the San Francisco Giants. Hudson's girlfriend Kailin Haug swelled with pride as the Dodgers rookie made his MLB debut.

Penning down an emotional note for Bryan Hudson, Kailin expressed her happiness and posted an adorable picture on social media which read:

"06.17.23 • MLB Debut • You freaking did it, babe!!! I can’t put into words how incredibly proud I am. Watching your life-long dream come true, watching our dream come true last night, was an indescribable feeling. There is truly no one more deserving. Living this crazy baseball life with you is surreal and I’m so grateful I get to experience it right by your side. I love you! Heart is full 🤍."

With 25 career victories and 324-lifetime strikeouts, Hudson set school records as he graduated from Alton High School in 2015. He had 150 strikeouts, a 0.50 ERA, and a 10-2 record at the end of his senior year.

In the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs drafted him. Over the course of seven years, he threw for a number of clubs, including the South Ben Cubs, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and Iowa Cubs.

Bryan Hudson spoke about his unforgettable MLB debut experience

Bryan Hudson said he'll never forget the experience, but he just wants it to be the start of something bigger.

"After our (Oklahoma City) game Friday, I was back at my apartment, almost asleep," Hudson said, as reported by The Telegraph. "It was about 1:30 in the morning when I go the call and was told I was going to the Big Leagues. I packed up some pants and shirts and basic stuff and got ready to fly out. I was in shock. I was super happy and thankful, but in shock."

Hudson was a free agent in 2023 and agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers. He pitched for the Oklahoma City Dodgers for 25 games, posting a 2.17 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

