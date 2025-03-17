Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, Alex Bregman's wives congratulate Shane Bieber’s spouse on firstborn's birth

MLB players’ spouses congratulated Cleveland Guardians star Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara, on the birth of their first child. Shane and Kara were in a relationship for several years before the 29-year-old decided to propose to her.

The couple got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in January 2023. Kara announced her pregnancy to her social media followers in September last year.

The couple has now welcomed their baby boy, naming him Kav McClain Bieber. They shared glimpses of their private moments along with a heartfelt note:

“We can’t possibly put into words how much we love our little man, Kav McClain Bieber 🤎 He joined us on March 14th with 8lbs 7oz of chunky perfection. God is so good.”

The images shared featured Shane Bieber and Kara gently holding their son in their arms. The post garnered congratulations from friends, family and fans alike, including from Kara’s fellow baseball wives.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan commented:

“Congratulations 🥹🥹🫶🏼💙”

Philadelphia Phillies star player Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla commented:

"Congrats 💛"

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia, who is also pregnant with her third child, congratulated the couple writing:

“Awwwh yay, congratulations you two!! Welcome to the best chapter yet 🤍"

Instagram comments (Credits: Instagram/@karamaxinebieber)

Shane Bieber and wife Kara share heartfelt message for their baby

Shane Bieber missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. On Sunday, he was emotional after the birth of his baby boy and shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing alongside an image of his child:

“Kav McClain Bieber - after Kara's Hungarian maiden name Kavajecz 🤞🤎An inexplicable kind of love, my family of three @karamaxinebieber.”

Kara IG (Credits: Instagram/@karamaxinebieber)

Kara also posted an adorable message for their baby, writing:

“Being your mom & dad is and will be our greatest honor in life. How did we get so lucky.”

Kara IG (Credits: Instagram/@karamaxinebieber)

Kara also shared images featuring the decorations at their home, welcoming the newest member of their family. Following this joyous occasion, Shane Bieber will enter the 2025 season with high spirits as he looks to bounce back from last year’s setbacks.

Although he is expected to return to pitching in 2025, the exact timeline remains uncertain due to his ongoing recovery from surgery.

