"Buds a legend, but made of glass" - Fans react to Mike Trout's latest inclusion in Angels IL

The Los Angeles Angels are sweating on the fitness of star slugger Mike Trout after he was pulled from Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. The three-time MVP is heading to the injured list, per manager Ron Washington on Thursday.
Mike Trout jammed his left knee during a dash to first base in Wednesday's 9-3 loss against the Mariners. The outfielder was taken out of the game as he felt discomfort in the knee that was surgically repaired twice last season.
Following a 10-4 loss against the Detroit Tigers in Trout's absence, Ron Washington confirmed the veteran outfielder has a bone bruise and will be placed on the 10-day injured list.
Fans reacted to the news of Trout's IL stint and expressed frustration on his injury struggles in the last few seasons.
"Buds a legend but made of glass nonetheless," wrote a frustrated fan.
"And here we go with the Annual Mike Trout injury that sounds minimal but ends up sidelining him entire season."
"As an Angels fan this is nothing but pain. Hopefully, he is not out long."
The frustration continued in the comments.
"Trade value going down just like the value of this franchise. I love being an Angels fan."
"Trout is already looking forward to the new Philadelphia Eagles season. This is coming from an Angels andEagles fan!"
The Angels star, who seemingly hurt himself during his sprint in the third inning on Wednesday, took the field in the bottom of the inning to share off the injury. However, he didn't return to the game after feeling "weird" in the outfield.
Ron Washington updates on Mike Trout's injury
Following the loss against the Detroit Tigers in Thursday's series opener, Ron Washington said the injury is not serious the three-time MVP needs rest.
“He has a bone bruise so we’re going to put him on the IL,” Washington said. “It’s not significant. But he needs rest.”
Mike Trout is expected to talk to reports about his injury on Friday. The veteran outfielder was designated as the team's right fielder, moving him from center field, ahead of the season. The move was to keep Trout healthy after his two knee injuries last season with the first being around the same time last year.