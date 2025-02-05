"Bugs Bunny pitch of anyone in baseball" - Mets icon settles debate between Devin Williams' changeup and Mason Miller's fastball

Two dominant relievers made the MLB Top 100 list: Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller and New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams. Both hard-throwing right-handers were among the best bullpen pitchers in 2024, so it's no surprise they were ranked among the top active players in baseball.

Both relievers have signature pitches that set them apart and make hitters look foolish. For Williams, it's his filthy, plate-cutting changeup. For Miller, it's his 100 mph-plus fastball.

On Tuesday, during a segment on MLB Network Radio, New York Mets icon Ron Darling shared his take on which pitch he would rather have — Williams’ changeup or Miller’s fastball.

"The fastball does play, but boy, it's hard to look past that changeup," Darling said. "It is truly the Bugs Bunny pitch of anyone in baseball. What do they hit? About .111? It's incredible. Since he's been in baseball, he has proven over a longer period of time that it is almost an unhittable pitch."

During the same segment, host Greg Amsinger even said that instead of being ranked No. 77, Williams deserves a spot inside the top 50 active players in baseball.

Comparing Mason Miller's eye-popping fastball with Devin Williams jaw-dropping changeup

Mason Miller's four-seam fastball and Devin Williams’ changeup are two of the most dominant pitches in baseball.

According to Baseball Savant, Miller’s fastball is a pure power pitch, averaging an incredible 100.9 mph with a high spin rate of 2,508 RPM. Its velocity alone makes it extremely difficult for hitters to catch up to, generating a strong whiff rate of 37.1% and a putaway rate of 28.4%.

Williams’ changeup, known as the “Airbender,” is considered the most deceptive pitch in all of baseball.

Despite averaging only 84.4 mph, it features elite movement due to its exceptionally high 2,720 RPM spin rate, making it one of the hardest pitches to hit. This is why it has a 48.8% whiff rate and a 31.9% putaway rate — both higher than Miller’s fastball.

Statistically, opponents struggle against both pitches, but Williams’ changeup has a slight edge, holding hitters to a .162 batting average and a .216 slugging percentage, compared to Miller’s fastball at .178 and .319, respectively.

It's no surprise that Ron Darling called Williams’ changeup the "Bugs Bunny pitch of anyone in baseball." After all, it makes hitters struggle the most.

