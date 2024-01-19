The age-old rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers is heating up, and this time, it’s taking a whimsical turn. The Giants have announced a promotional giveaway of 15,000 Mickey Mouse ear hats scheduled for June 30, coinciding with the Dodgers’ visit to Oracle Park. While the Giants attribute the giveaway to "Disneyland Day," fans and critics can’t ignore the subtle jab at their rivals.

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers clinched the 2020 World Series title, a victory that has since faced scrutiny and earned the nickname "Mickey Mouse ring." The shortened MLB season and unique postseason format prompted some to question the legitimacy of the championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The term "Mickey Mouse" originated from the NBA Championship, where the Los Angeles Lakers won in a COVID bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL.

The Dodgers’ 2020 World Series title earned the name "Mickey Mouse ring" from many fans trying to undermine the shortened 2020 MLB season.

The San Francisco Giants’ decision to host "Disneyland Day" against the Dodgers is seen by many as a deliberate move to poke fun at their rival’s championship, creating a buzz among baseball enthusiasts. The timing of the giveaway raises eyebrows, with speculation that it’s a well-crafted, tongue-in-cheek response to the Dodgers’ unconventional title.

"Bush league move by what will probably be the fourth place team in the division." - Posted one angry Dodgers fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Giants’ Disneyland Day promotion has re-ignited their rivalry with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season

While the Giants maintain that the promotion merely coincides with Disneyland Day, the layers of meaning are not lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. The longstanding rivalry, already fueled by competitive banter between players, is now extending to the promotional realm.

"Talk about being jealous." - Mocked another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Baseball enthusiasts are divided on the Giants’ move, with some considering it a clever marketing strategy to engage fans and stir excitement in the rivalry. Others, especially fervent Dodgers supporters, view it as a childish move and an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of their team’s achievements.

As the Giants and Dodgers gear up for another thrilling MLB season, the Mickey Mouse ears giveaway adds a quirky and playful element to the longstanding feud. Whether a friendly jest or a calculated jab, one thing is for certain–the anticipation for the June 30 game has just been cranked up a notch, with fans eagerly awaiting the next move in this lively rivalry.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.