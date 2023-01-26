Buster Posey: Examining the San Francisco Giants legend's Hall of Fame prospects

Buster Posey, also known as "Hum Bus" was quite possibly the best catcher in the San Francisco Giants' franchise history. Now, nearly a year and a half into his retirement, Posey may be inducted into the Giants' Hall of Fame.

Posey is a Georgia boy, born in the Peach State in 1987. He played baseball at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia. He played baseball at Florida State University before being drafted by the San Francisco Giants fifth overall in 2008. His college team announced they would even be retiring his number this year.

"Florida State has announced it’s intention to retire Buster Posey’s jersey prior to their matchup against Pittsburgh on March 11th. @FSUBaseball" - MAX

Posey appeared in only seven games for the Giants in 2009. However, in 2010 he quickly ascended to starter status. Buster Posey hit .305/.357/.505 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Giants in 2010.

Posey came into the San Francisco Giants organization at precisely the right time. The team rolled over the Texas Rangers in 2010, winning their first World Series in 66 years.

The Giants followed up their success with successive World Series wins in 2012 and 2014. Throughout the dynasty, Posey caught back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum, as well as other high-profile Giants pitchers like Madison Bumgarner and Barry Zito. He also caught a perfect game from Giants pitcher Matt Cain in June 2012.

Posey himself was named the NL MVP in 2012 after registering a league-best batting average of .336. 2013 saw him sign a massive eight-year deal with the San Francisco Giants worth $167 million, a then-franchise record.

"The final home run of Buster Posey's career was a memorable one:" - Alex Pavlovic

Buster Posey retired in 2021 with 158 home runs, 729 RBIs and a batting average of .302. He remains the only player besides Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose to win an MVP Award, a Rookie of the Year Award and three World Series rings.

Buster Posey was one of the best catchers ever

Although Posey will not be eligible for entry into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame until 2026, it is rumored that his induction into the San Francisco Giants Hall of Fame is imminent. While we can never be sure, it looks as though the case for Posey's induction into both is strong. This is certainly a catcher who will be remembered for a long time.

