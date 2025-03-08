Buster Posey reveals the real reason behind Giants’ record deal for Willy Adames

Willy Adames was the biggest signing the San Francisco Giants have made anyone in their franchise history. The shortstop signed a seven-year $182 million contract in the offseason, following his impressive stint with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ad

Adames joins the Giants, who are now led by legendary catcher Buster Posey. The former catcher was elevated to the position of club's president of baseball operations as he succeeds Farhan Zaidi. One of his first signings was Adames.

On Friday, Posey revealed his reason for handing Adames the biggest contract of the franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He fills a void for us," Posey told reporters when talking about Adames. "I think there's a presence. I was talking to somebody at the beginning of the offseason, and you just look out on the field—when you see a team that has a shortstop with presence, it changes the whole dynamic of the team."

Ad

Trending

Posey compared Adames to former two-time World Series champion and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

"I mean, I saw it with Crawford my whole career," Posey said. "There's just something about having somebody out there who is confident, who can direct traffic."

Posey also highlighted what Willy Adames brings to the table.

"And then, obviously, for him, the ability to drive in runs and put together tough at-bats—driving in a hundred and whatever runs he did last year while not really hitting for that high of an average—shows you that this guy has a knack for getting runs across when he needs to," Posey added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Willy Adames is making himself feel at home with the Giants

Before spring training even began, Willy Adames started to work out during the offseason in Arizona, where the games are taking place.

He also didn't take long to get into the groove as during his first live batting practice, he went the distance at Scottsdale Stadium. The slider from right-hander Sean Hjelle was dispatched in left field in just the second pitch of his at-bat.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the session, Adames talked to reporters about how he's already getting comfortable with the Giants.

“I feel like, for me, I’ve done that already a few times,” Adames said. “I’ve been traded twice. It makes it easier to try to get along with everybody and just try to get comfortable. That’s why I’ve been hanging out the last month here because I wanted to get that going early and create that bond with the guys before Spring Training started."

Willy Adames will be seen as one of the leaders in the Giants clubhouse as they aim to get back into the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback