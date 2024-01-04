"Buying a million pairs right now" - Aaron Judge sends fans into a frenzy after launching new men's sock collection

Aaron Judge has a new partnership. One offseason after signing a massive contract worth $360 million, the 2022 MVP has partnered up with Tall Order to promote socks, tee shirts and boxer briefs for sale. It's one of the many partnerships that the superstar has under his belt since he is one of the most notable players in the sport.

Judge said:

"Tall Order has changed the game with their super comfortable socks, tees and boxer briefs. We're getting ready to launch my Aaron Judge all-support ready line, so you can feel as confident as I do when I'm on the field. We're adapting my socks so that everyone can get the same support and stability no matter if you're hitting links, running the bases or just walking in the neighborhood."

He continued:

"These socks are not just for tall, they are for all. As a New Yorker, I am also happy to be part of a company that has the city of New York in its DNA. The family has inspirational story written in their veins."

It's a good partnership for both, and it has fans of Judge and the New York Yankees excited about getting their hands, or feet, on these socks.

Aaron Judge wowed fans with his latest partnership

It's safe to say that the company should see an influx in sales thanks to their partnership with the Yankee captain.

Aaron Judge could be boosted by Juan Soto's arrival

In the second half of the 2022 season and in most of the 2023 season, the New York Yankees offense was Aaron Judge or bust. If he wasn't mashing home runs or getting on base, they weren't scoring very much.

Aaron Judge should get some help in 2024

The lineup surrounding him was pretty weak and underperformed, save for very few other players. That meant that pitchers could work around him and not pay for it, and the Yankees sought to change that this year.

Thus, they traded for Juan Soto, who figures to bat either right before or right after Judge in the lineup. He is an imposing presence who will take some pressure off Judge.

