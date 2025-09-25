"Cal Raleigh is my Babe Ruth" - Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles makes bold comparison post Mariners catcher's historic 60-HR season

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles shared massive praise for Cal Raleigh who had another multi-homer night on Wednesday. Raleigh homered twice against the Colorado Rockies to reach 60 home runs and becoming the seventh player in MLB history to reach the mark in a single season.

Ad

Among those seven people, one slugger was Babe Ruth who hit 73 home runs in the 2001 season. Aviles drew the perfect reference calling Raleigh the modern day 'Babe Ruth.' She wrote:

"Cal is my Babe Ruth."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aviles' Instagram story

Cal Raleigh's 60 home run achievement is historic for numerous reasons. He is the first catcher in MLB history to reach 60 home runs. He broke Mickey Mantle's record to register most home runs in a single season as a switch hitter. Moreover, he extended his lead as the Mariners' slugger with most home runs in a single season. The previous leader was Ken Griffey Jr. with 57.

Ad

Trending

Cal Raleigh reveals true feelings on memorable night in presence of mom and dad

Not only Cal Raleigh added to his MVP case with this two home runs, but the Mariners also clinched the AL West division with the 9-2 win. The Mariners catcher found it really cool to live night in the presence of his father Todd Sr. and mother Stephanie.

Ad

“That definitely was the coolest one for sure,” Raleigh said. “They're all great, don't get me wrong. But to do it, and in this fashion, on this night, in front of these fans, Mom and Dad here, obviously, it was really cool.”

Previously his father was in attendance in Atlanta during the All-Star week. He threw to Raleigh, who eventually won the Home Run Derby.

Ad

Moreover, Raleigh admitted that he never thought he would achieve this feat.

"I'm going to be honest with you, it's crazy,” Raleigh said. “Sixty is, I don't know what to say. I didn't know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. And then I did it like this. Just tonight, I mean, what a way to do it."

Next up for Raleigh is to react Aaron Judge's 62 home run mark set in 2022, as the most by a player representing a side in the American League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More