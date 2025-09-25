  • home icon
  Baseball
  "Cal Raleigh is my Babe Ruth" - Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles makes bold comparison post Mariners catcher's historic 60-HR season

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 25, 2025 09:43 GMT
Logan Gilbert
Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles makes bold comparison post Mariners catcher's historic 60-HR season. Credit: Logan Gilbert/Instagram

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles shared massive praise for Cal Raleigh who had another multi-homer night on Wednesday. Raleigh homered twice against the Colorado Rockies to reach 60 home runs and becoming the seventh player in MLB history to reach the mark in a single season.

Among those seven people, one slugger was Babe Ruth who hit 73 home runs in the 2001 season. Aviles drew the perfect reference calling Raleigh the modern day 'Babe Ruth.' She wrote:

"Cal is my Babe Ruth."
Aviles' Instagram story

Cal Raleigh's 60 home run achievement is historic for numerous reasons. He is the first catcher in MLB history to reach 60 home runs. He broke Mickey Mantle's record to register most home runs in a single season as a switch hitter. Moreover, he extended his lead as the Mariners' slugger with most home runs in a single season. The previous leader was Ken Griffey Jr. with 57.

Cal Raleigh reveals true feelings on memorable night in presence of mom and dad

Not only Cal Raleigh added to his MVP case with this two home runs, but the Mariners also clinched the AL West division with the 9-2 win. The Mariners catcher found it really cool to live night in the presence of his father Todd Sr. and mother Stephanie.

“That definitely was the coolest one for sure,” Raleigh said. “They're all great, don't get me wrong. But to do it, and in this fashion, on this night, in front of these fans, Mom and Dad here, obviously, it was really cool.”

Previously his father was in attendance in Atlanta during the All-Star week. He threw to Raleigh, who eventually won the Home Run Derby.

Moreover, Raleigh admitted that he never thought he would achieve this feat.

"I'm going to be honest with you, it's crazy,” Raleigh said. “Sixty is, I don't know what to say. I didn't know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. And then I did it like this. Just tonight, I mean, what a way to do it."

Next up for Raleigh is to react Aaron Judge's 62 home run mark set in 2022, as the most by a player representing a side in the American League.

