  • "Cal Raleigh not made for bright lights" - Fans roast ALCS MVP front-runner after brutal misthrow lets Vladimir Guerrero Jr. steal extra base

"Cal Raleigh not made for bright lights" - Fans roast ALCS MVP front-runner after brutal misthrow lets Vladimir Guerrero Jr. steal extra base

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:30 GMT
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
"Cal Raleigh not made for bright lights" - Fans roast ALCS MVP front-runner after brutal misthrow lets Vladimir Guerrero Jr. steal extra base - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Blue Jays have forced Game 7 following a standout performance from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Game 6 against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Center. Guerrero Jr., who hit a solo home run in the fifth inning against Logan Gilbert, benefited from a scoring error by ALCS MVP frontrunner and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

In the seventh inning, Guerrero Jr. advanced to third base on a wild base, and a wild throw from Raleigh led to the Blue Jays' first baseman coming home to add another insurance run and extend the lead to 6-2.

Seeing this error from the MVP favorite, fans start reacting at the catcher's expense.

"Cal not made for the bright lights," one fan wrote.
"Nice play from the AL MVP LMFAOOOO," one fan added.
"Vladdy ain’t do nothing it was a bad throw," one fan commented.

Reactions continued along the same lines as fans were hyped up after watching the play.

"Big players make big plays in big moments. That run-down was insane! What a way to spark the offense and get the crowd fired up," one fan hyped up the first basemen.
"Ooooooh those were some bad butterfingers....," another fan reacted.
"VLADDY keeps getting better at this, unstoppable if you ask me," one fan wrote.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues red hot form to force ALCS Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had his hot bat going in another important game for the Blue Jays. Facing elimination, Toronto made the first splash on the scoreboard with an RBI single from Addison Barger in the second inning. The following inning, Barger hit a two-run home run to make it 4-0. Guerrero Jr. made it 5-0 with a solo shot in the fifth.

The Mariners got on board finally with a solo shot from Josh Naylor against Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage. Eugenio Suarez's RBI single just moments later had the Mariners threatening Toronto's lead, but the bullpen saved the day. The following inning, Guerrero Jr. came around to score on a throwing error by Cal Raleigh.

In the end, Jeff Hoffman recorded the final out to win the game 6-2 and force Game 7, which will decide who will go to the World Series between the two.

Krutik Jain

Edited by Krutik Jain
