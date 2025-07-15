Cal Raleigh reveals hilarious origin story behind nickname “Big Dumper”

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh created more history on Monday by winning the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby. He became the first catcher, the first switch hitter, and only the second Mariners hitter besides Ken Griffey Jr. to win the competition.
Raleigh just edged past Athletics' Brent Rooker after both hitters were tied at 17 home runs in the first round. Since there are no 'swing-offs' in the first round, Raleigh won as he hit the homer with maximum distance. He beat Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz, out-hitting him 19 to 13 before beating Texas Rangers' Junior Caminero in the final with 18 dingers.
Before the Derby the 28-year-old got a huge ovation from host Pat McAfee, calling him "with the fattest ass in professional sports."
That was in reference to Raleigh's nickname, 'The Big Dumper,' which has been popularized by Mariners fans. Speaking on FOX's broadcast, Raleigh explained the origins of his nickname.
"Yeah, and then I guess the big dumper comes from Jarred Kelenic, he started it. Obviously, it comes from my butt, you know, I've always had a large butt. It's a blessing and a curse," Raleigh said.
Raleigh and Kelenic were prospects in the Mariners organization. The nickname originated in 2020 when both players were developing their game in the minors. They played together for three seasons in the big leagues in Seattle before Kelenic was traded to the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2024 season.
Cal's father Todd Raleigh makes feelings known after family effort wins him the HR Derby
Pitching to Cal Raleigh was his father, Todd, a former Western Carolina and Tennessee coach. His backstop was his brother, 13 years young, Todd 'T' Raleigh Jr.
After his win, Todd Sr. had heartfelt words for his son.
“When you're a parent, you look at it differently because you want your kids to be happy,” Todd Sr. said. “I can't say how lucky and blessed I am. Everybody that plays baseball, every dad knows, I could have been that guy. Cal could have been that player. To do it as a family has been really special.”
While Raleigh continues to shine, all eyes will be on him as he approaches the second half of the season. He is already the American League's maximum home run getter at the halfway mark with 38. He would hope to carry that form as the season progresses.