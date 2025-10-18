Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah Shimek drops 3-word bomb as Mariners close in on ALCS title vs. Blue Jays

Cal Raleigh homered in the Seattle Mariners' 6-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in ALCS Game 5. With the win, the Mariners are now just one win away from reaching the World Series.
On Friday, Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, was in the stands to cheer the "Big Dumper." She was seated beside Caleb Ferguson's wife, Carissa, Katie Miller and Olivia Kellar at Rogers Center. As Andres Munoz recorded the final out for the Mariners, Hannah captured the moment and shared a three-word reaction:
"One. Win. Away."
After losing two straight games at home, the momentum was shifting away from the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez opened the scoring for the Mariners in the second inning with a solo home run. George Springer's RBI double tied the game in the fifth inning. The Blue Jays took the lead as Addison Barger drove in a run on a single in the sixth.
Raleigh launched a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game 2-2. It was his fourth home run this postseason. With the bases loaded, Suarez hit a grand slam to blow out the Blue Jays in the same inning. The Mariners held on to the lead in the ninth inning.
Cal Raleigh's father Matt reposts incredible achievement of 'Big Dumper'
With his fourth home run of the postseason on Friday, Cal Raleigh marked another important milestone. He tied Aaron Judge for the most home runs in a single season of AL history, combining regular season and playoffs. Raleigh hit his 64th home run of the year on Friday. Judge did the same thing three years back.
Roger Maris and Babe Ruth both hit 62 home runs each in 1961 and 1927, respectively. Talkin' Baseball shared the news on Instagram. Raleigh's father, Matt, reshared it on his Instagram.
Raleigh is having an incredible postseason. The Mariners catcher is hitting .333 with 13 hits, four homers, seven RBIs and seven runs scored in 10 games this postseason.