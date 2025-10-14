Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah Shimek, Jorge Polanco’s wife Lucero, and Julio Rodriguez react as Mariners dominate ALCS Game 2 vs. Blue Jays

Cal Raleigh, Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and the rest of the Seattle Mariners have begun the ALCS with two straight wins against the Toronto Blue Jays and that too on the road. The Mariners won the game 10-3, which saw contributions across the board. As such, after the game, their players' respective partners are hyped up already before the series moves to Seattle.
Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, reposted a photo of Josh Naylor, who went 3-for-4, including a home run in the game. She wrote:
"Happy flight:)"
Jorge Polanco’s wife, Lucero, posted multiple stories cheering on her husband’s big night at the plate. One showed Polanco’s powerful swing during the game, with flexing arm emojis and heart eyes. Polanco also homered while going 2-for- at the plate.
Julio Rodríguez also joined the celebration online, sharing a photo of him and Polanco exchanging words mid-game with the caption:
"seguimos!" (Spanish for "we keep going")
Cal Raleigh, Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and Mariners two step closer to first ever World Series
None of the current crop of Mariners players have ever appeared in an World Series before. The team also has never been part of the World Series in its history. They have played the ALCS three times before -- in 1995, 2000, and 2001 -- but each time they fell short of advancing to the Fall Classic.
Jorge Polanco is firing all cylinders for the Mariners. He is hitting .258 with eight hits, three home runs, eight RBIs and five runs scored in seven postseason games. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has batted .207 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in seven games.
Most importantly, AL MVP favorite and "Big Dumper" Cal Raleigh has continued his regular-season form, hitting .357 with 10 hits, two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored in seven games in the 2025 postseason.
If all three players, who play two, three and four in the order, continue to fire, the Blue Jays may not be able to force a game back in Toronto.