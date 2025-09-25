Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah Shimek reacts as Mariner’s star belts 60th HR before 42,000 fans to join exclusive MLB club

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made another strong case for the American League MVP title after a two-home run night on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.Raleigh went 438 feet for his first home run and then reached the historic 60-homer mark for the season with the second dinger of the night. He is the first catcher in MLB history to reach that mark and the seventh overall.The Mariners catcher's girlfriend Hannah Shimek reacted to Raleigh sending 42,000 fans delirious at T-Mobile Park.&quot;The little kid in me is screaming,&quot; Shimek captioned her story.(Image source - Instagram)The win also sealed the division title for the Mariners. Raleigh celebrated the win with beer in the locker room. Hannah reacted to the celebratory pictures of the catcher in her Instagram story, writing:&quot;I love you.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Cal Raleigh is just two home runs shy of tying Aaron Judge's AL record of 62 homers in a season. With his two home run night on Wednesday, he has already tied the New York Yankees captain for most multi-HR games in a season.Cal Raleigh made his feelings known on &quot;crazy&quot; achivement in Rockies winThe Mariners catcher is the first player to reach 60 home runs this season and is unlikely to be overtaken in the MLB leaderboard. Following the game, Cal Raleigh made his feelings known on his &quot;crazy&quot; achievement in an AL West-clinching win.“I'm going to be honest with you, it's crazy,” Raleigh said. “Sixty is, I don't know what to say. I didn't know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. And then I did it like this. Just tonight, I mean, what a what a way to do it.”Raleigh has broken several records this season, setting the record for most home runs by a Mariner, by a primary catcher and a switch hitter. He is within touching distance of Judge's AL record with four games remaining in the season.