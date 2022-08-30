"Calm down everyone, he’s fine" "Inning management move. Rest his arm for October" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans pay no heed to Tony Gonsolin's injury, expect him to make a quick return

Star Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin was just placed on the 15-day injured list after a forearm strain to his throwing arm. Gonsolin is just one of a few Dodgers pitchers who have experienced late-season injury. Hopefully, this is something minor for Gonsolin, and he will be able to pitch before the playoffs.

Prior to his unfortunate injury, Tony Gonsolin was easily one of the top pitchers in all of baseball. Through his 23 starts on the year, Gonsolin recorded just one loss, with an outstanding 16-1 record. He also has just a 2.10 ERA, which is the lowest in the National League. He is doing all of this while pitching on the best team in baseball.

Before this season, Tony Gonsolin had not pitched more than 55 innings in the MLB. However, in 2022, he has thrown 128.1 innings. This has led many to believe he is not actually hurt but is just resting for the postseason.

When a player goes on the injured list and is not actually hurt, it is called a phantom injury. This makes it possible for teams to rest players while being able to have an open roster spot. This move is very controversial, and many do not believe it belongs in Major League Baseball.

Although we do not know much about Tony Gonsolin's injury, sources say it is mild. Dodger fans are not too worried about it, as they still have the best pitching staff in the MLB. There is also a chance that Gonsolin will return before the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers are easily the best team in baseball at the moment. Their roster is completely stacked with every player stepping up. Let's take a look at the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers are an absolute powerhouse

The Dodgers currently have a record of 88-38 this season, which is the best in the major leagues. They are on pace to be the first team to 90 wins and will likely reach well over 100 wins this season. They are 19.5 games ahead in the National League West and are a lock for the division.

LA's success can be credited to how well-rounded the team is this season. At the plate, the Dodgers rank number one in highest team batting average and OPS. On the mound, they have the lowest team ERA by a wide margin. They are the only team in the MLB to have an ERA under a 3.00.

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to capture their second World Series title in just three seasons. Expect the Dodgers to make a deep run in this year's playoffs.

