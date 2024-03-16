"Came out of left field" - MLB fans shocked as J.D. Davis joins Oakland Athletics on one-year deal

Third baseman J.D. Davis has signed an unexpected one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics, sending shockwaves through the baseball world. The move came thanks to Davis’ release by the San Francisco Giants after they signed Matt Chapman.

Davis, a seasoned 30-year-old player, was left without a team after no suitable trade offers materialized. The Giants had been unsuccessful in finding a trade partner willing to pay his $6.9 million salary for the 2024 season.

Signing with the A’s represents a fresh start for Davis in the Bay Area. He had already won an arbitration case against the San Francisco Giants, which helped him secure a $6.9 million pay for 2024.

However, with Chapman’s arrival, Davis was no longer needed, which made it possible for him to leave San Francisco.

"Came out of leftfield." - Joked one fan.

"This is great. He is staying close to home." - Noted one fan.

J.D. Davis had a solid 2023 season with the San Francisco Giants

Davis showcased his skills by hitting .248 with 19 home runs in 144 games in 2023. Now that he has moved to Oakland, the infielder will be looking to improve on these numbers in a different ballpark. His defensive versatility, with experience at third base, first base, and left field, gives the Oakland Athletics more depth.

"World Series bound A’s." - Added another surprised fan.

The reported deal, which is worth $2.5 million plus possible bonuses, makes Davis a valuable asset for the Athletics. They may trade him to a contender later in the season to take advantage of his success.

Davis’ exit from the Giants may have come as a surprise, but his move to Oakland gives both the player and the team a chance to thrive in the upcoming MLB season.

