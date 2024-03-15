Camilo Doval Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft San Francisco Giants closer in 2024?

San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval has developed into one of the most reliable and effective bullpen arms in the MLB. The 26-year-old from the Dominican Republic has become an elite saves source since taking on the Giants' closer role full-time in 2022, while also racking up the strikeouts in the process.

Last season as the San Francisco Giants closer, Camilo Doval posted a 6-6 record with a 2.93 ERA with 87 strikeouts and a National League-leading 39 saves. As Doval has only continued to improve during his time in the MLB, it's likely that this trend will continue yet again in 2024.

"Camilo Doval became the first pitcher to 30 saves this season as the @SFGiants continue to surge in the NL West. (MLB x @SageUSAmerica)" - @MLB

Doval's superstar trajectory has not only helped him earn the first All-Star selection last season but has made him a true star in fantasy baseball leagues. While the closer position tends to raise questions in fantasy baseball, for those leagues that track saves as one of their scoring categories, it's difficult to find a more effective closer aside from Doval.

So this raises the question of when managers should draft the San Francisco Giants closer in 2024.

Camilo Doval should be one of the top drafted closers in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues

As previously mentioned, closers carry a number of questions when it comes to fantasy baseball drafts. It's rare to find bullpen arms go in the first few rounds of drafts, regardless of how reliable and talented they are. This year should continue to roll along in a similar fashion with the likes of Camilo Doval, Josh Hader, and Edwin Diaz having to wait a few rounds before coming off the board.

It's difficult to predict when star closers will start coming off the board, however, once the first relief comes off the draft board, the rest tend to follow. This will likely occur in the 5th or 6th round of the draft this year, which is the ideal time to draft Doval. The San Francisco Giants closer is one of the best in the game and needs to be chosen as such.

"CAMILO DOVAL HAS EARNED THE WIN IN THE 2023 ALL STAR GAME. LED THE NATIONAL LEAGUE TO THEIR FIRST WIN IN 9 GAMES. CAMILO DOVAL 2023 NATIONAL LEAGUE WINNING PITCHER" - @TheZayster

The benefit of the closer run, which should occur in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts is the fact that Edwin Diaz or Josh Hader will likely be the first closers chosen. This will be an indication of when to line up Doval, who could finish with better numbers than those two mentioned above. Draft him and enjoy another productive season.

