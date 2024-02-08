Can the 2028 MLB All-Star Game be canceled? Exploring impact Olympics could have on league's schedule 

The possibility of MLB players participating in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles has become a topic of discussion among Major League Baseball owners, which could jeopardize the organization of the All-Star Game.

This potential move follows a presentation by Casey Wasserman, Chairperson of the Wasserman Media Group, during the league’s owners’ meetings in Florida. Wasserman pitched a tournament structure that could allow current MLB players to join the Olympics without significantly disrupting the regular season.

While baseball won’t be a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the return of the sport to the Olympic stage in 2028 has opened the door for MLB players to represent their countries. Some owners are reportedly supportive of this idea, influenced by the success of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which garnered record television ratings and attendance.

All-Star Break would have to be canceled for MLB players to play in 2028 Olympics

The proposed tournament structure would involve six or eight countries and run on a condensed schedule of five or six days, minimizing the impact on the MLB regular season. Wasserman discussed scheduling the baseball portion of the Olympics around the league’s All-Star break while aligning with the 2028 Games, scheduled from July 14 to July 30.

However, the logistical challenges and potential hurdles are substantial. The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) would need to approve player participation and concerns about injuries and the overall impact on the baseball calendar remain. The idea of canceling the All-Star Game for one year to accommodate the Olympics is also on the table.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has been cautious about the challenges associated with integrating Major League players into a tournament mid-season, emphasizing the importance of the regular season’s integrity.

Despite the hurdles, the presentation reportedly sparked optimism, with owners considering the potential benefits of showcasing MLB talent on a global stage and capitalizing on the sport’s growing popularity.

While no decision is imminent, the willingness to explore such possibilities highlights the evolving landscape of international competition and the MLB’s commitment to adapting to new opportunities for the growth of the game. The outcome of these discussions could shape the future of MLB’s involvement in the Olympics and its broader impact on the league’s schedule.

