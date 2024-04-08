“Can we do anything that isn’t stressful?” - Astros fans relieved after team's narrow victory against Rangers to keep the series alive

The Houston Astros are contending with one of the worst records in the league after their terrible start to this season. The team has been struggling to make ends meet after losing seven of their first ten games, sharing the same record with the Oakland Athletics.

The Astros are coming off a narrow victory against the reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. This prevented their third straight game as they managed to keep the series alive.

It's a hard time being an Astros fan, especially given their bad start. However, fans were relieved after the team's success and took to social media to share their expressions.

“Can we do anything that isn’t stressful?" wrote one fan on X.

"Yay we're 3-7. So impressive." another fan wrote sarcastically.

"Astros on pace for 48 wins," wrote one fan.

Comments continued to pour in as fans remained concerned about the team's future and pitching capabilities. Here's a look at some of the other fan reactions:

"Our pitching has to be borderline perfect for us to have a chance to win, unless this changes this will be a long year," wrote another fan ox X.

"Congrats on keeping pace with the Oakland Athletics," another fan chimed in.

"Blanco is the only pitcher who has been solid," responded another fan.

Ronel Blanco's 'no-hitter' attempt saves the Astros

Ronel Blanco did it once again for his team when he attempted a 'no-hitter' against the Rangers. The right-handed pitcher threw 90 pitches and almost repeated history from last Monday.

It's been just one week since Blanco threw his 'no-hitter' against the Blue Jays. However, Adolis Garcia found a way to break through with a single. Blanco recorded one-hit ball in six scoreless innings that helped the Astros win.

Blanco's pitching prowess saved the team for the second time. The 30-year-old holds a 2-0 record and a spectacular WHIP of 0.47. He has a 0.00 ERA in 15 innings pitched. While the Astros might be having a bad start, Blanco already has the perfect game.

Blanco was not the only star of the day as the team's offense was powered by Yordan Alvarez. The slugger launched a three-run home run to help the team take the lead against the Rangers.

Despite their victory, it's been a hard watch for the Astors fans as the offense struggled to support Blanco initially.

