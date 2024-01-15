"Can easily be a male model" - Fans' hearts aflutter as Rangers star Corey Seager dons dapper black suit for friends' wedding

Two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager was seen rocking a dapper black suit alongside his wife, Madisyn Seager, who was matching with a black gown outfit completed with a wide brown waist belt. The duo looked stunning as they attended their friends' wedding at Myers Park Country Club.

In the images, the duo can be seen getting clicked with their friends and other guests at the reception.

Fans of the superstar slugger voiced their admiration for the couple and praised their dashing outfits for the wedding. The duo cheered for the happy couple, and Mady shared some pictures with the bride and her bridesmaids.

Being a social media marketing specialist, Mady understands the gimmicks surrounding posting amazing pictures on Instagram. She never fails to surprise her audience, especially when she has the added flare of her MVP husband, Corey.

Fans react to Mady Seager's Instagram post

"Cory Seager can easily be a male model" - tx_2023_champions

While fans praised the Texas Rangers slugger, the reactions were heavily directed toward his wife, Madysin Seager. The couple were twinning in all black outfits, which is not a surprise since the fans have observed the couple twinning amazingly well with their outfits in the past.

Corey Seager and wife, Mady Seager, are enjoying life as a dynamic couple

Rangers ace Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn Seager, became acquainted while they both enrolled in the same North Carolina high school. The couple went their ways after dating for a few years, but they later rekindled their romance and have been together ever since.

While she was attending college across the nation in their home state and Corey was a player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they maintained a long-distance relationship.

In December 2019, the MLB player proposed to his four-year girlfriend. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they tied the knot a year later, in 2020, and since then, Mady has turned out to be a lucky charm for Corey Seager.

