“Can’t believe I caught this moment” - Cody Bellinger's fiancée Chase Carter shares adorable moment of father-daughter duo napping together

Free agent Cody Bellinger is still on the lookout for a new destination after an impressive season that saw him win the NL Comeback Player of the Year award. Amid all the anticipation regarding his free agency, the former Cubs slugger seems to be enjoying the offseason with his family.

His fiancee, Chase Carter, recently shared an adorable moment of Bellinger napping with their newborn daughter, Cy Carter, on Instagram.

“Can’t believe I caught this moment," she wrote in the story.

Cody Bellinger is napping with his new-born daughter. Credit: Chase Carter's Instagram story

More about the personal lives of Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter

Father to two daughters with Chase Carter, Cody Bellinger proposed to the model in June 2023. Carter took to Instagram to share her engagement ring as the couple looks to get married in the near future.

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in 2021.

Chase Carter's modeling career began at the age of 13 after being snapped at Sydney Airport, which was followed by an opportunity in modeling. She has been featured in various publications, including V and Maxim. She has collaborated with top brands such as Pink (Victoria's Secret), Polo Ralph Lauren, Maybelline, and Philipp Plein. She was featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bellinger, who was already an established star after winning the 2019 NL MVP, started dating Carter in 2020.

Cody Bellinger's free agency? Where is he headed?

Despite a great season where Bellinger hit .307 with 153 hits, 26 homers, 97 RBIs and 95 runs scored in 130 games, the Cubs haven't re-signed the star.

Rumors suggest that both parties are interested, but the financial side of things hasn't cleared up. Bellinger, who declined the club option following the 2023 season, is seeking a big paycheck this offseason. His agent, Scott Boras, is also known as someone who gets what his client wants.

For the Cubs, Bellinger's asking price, which is reported to be a near $200 million deal, is a big reason for them to play the waiting game. Other teams that could come into this sweepstakes are the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels.

With Spring Training almost upon us, expect Bellinger to sign with a team soon.

