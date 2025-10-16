"Can't wait for Aaron Judge's elbow surgery in April" - Fans question Aaron Boone’s honesty after his comments on the Yankees captain

The Yankees were eliminated in this year's postseason, thanks to an anemic offense and unreliable pitching. An eventful winter is expected for the ball club and its skipper Aaron Boone, who fell short of a repeat Fall Classic trip. While players such as Anthony Volpe underwent surgery due to injuries, Boone announced a different plan for captain Aaron Judge.In a statement through various media outlets, the Yankees mentor shared that Judge will not require surgery for what was a right elbow flexor strain. Boone also noted that this was due to the MRI scans returning negative results for any tears. Nevertheless, he also revealed that the star slugger would still undergo therapy and rehab for it. Although this was a sign in the right direction, the team's fans casted their doubts about Boone's statement.The Sports Clash @TheSportsClashLINKCan’t wait for Aaron Judge’s elbow surgery in AprilMike Cattaruzza @MCattaruzza15LINKSo what they’re saying is that Judge will have surgery a week before the season and then be out until July. CoolDepressed Buffalo Sports Fan @Tommy_Dangles72LINKSo he’s going to need surgery smhKnown as one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, the Yankees fans never shy away from criticizing even the team's own personnel when things go haywire. With the recent news of Volpe's situation wherein the shortstop played through injury and in turn, struggled both on offense and defense, the team's fans expressed the frustration regarding Boone's apparent transparency on Judge's injury matter.Ken Hauser @KHausNYLINKThere it is then. Surgery confirmed.chukdotcom @chukdotcomLINKWhich means he does. In April.Alex Crepeau @acrepeauLINKYes , but he has no credibility left.Chris Mauger @cdmaugerLINKSo, amputation is impending?For better or worse, it seems that it would be an eventful winter for the Bombers and its fans as the squad look to address the issues that had them crash out of the postseason early.Carlos Rodon to miss 2026 opener for the YankeesJust like Anthony Volpe, another Yankees star underwent surgery immediately after the team's postseason exit. This time, All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon took a procedure in his left elbow to clear out loose bodies and trim a bone spur.As per manager Aaron Boone, this will further push back Rodon's return to late April or early May 2026 which will make the latter miss Opening Day for the Bombers.Rodon is coming off his best year as a Yankee yet. He compiled an 18-9 record across 33 starts with a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 195.1 innings. In the absence of ace Gerrit Cole, Rodon and newly-acquired star Max Fried stepped up for the starting rotation to push the team over the line and earn a postseason berth.However, things unraveled in the postseason for Rodon. He posted a respectable line in his ALWCS start against the Red Sox wherein he gave up three runs on four hits in six innings. The lefty then sealed his fate by surrendering six runs in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Blue Jays which saw him pulled after just 2 1/3 innings.