“Can't wait for him in action” “Hope he is doing better” - Yankees fans thrilled seeing Anthony Rizzo working out again after concussion-riddled 2023

It's been quite some time since Anthony Rizzo has been on a baseball field, and it's been even longer since he was a healthy player on it. After a great start to the season in 2023, Rizzo got a concussion midway through the season and struggled mightily before being shut down for the year.

He got injured at the end of May. He spent some time on the Injured List before returning, but he was not the same player. Rizzo's batting average tanked and a once-reliable player was a hole in the lineup.

He was eventually diagnosed with serious post-concussion symptoms and had to be shut down for the rest of the season. For the first month or so of the offseason, he's not been seen until Talkin' Yanks shared a video of Rizzo getting to work.

Rizzo has become a bit of a fan favorite in New York, and he seemed to at least be a short term answer to the issues they've had at first base over the year. After colliding with Fernando Tatis Jr., his playing ability took a major hit, but it looks like he's ready to get back to form.

Where will Anthony Rizzo hit in 2024?

Presuming Anthony Rizzo is fully healthy, he will slot back somewhere in the middle of the order for the Yankees. He was a major threat in the first half of 2023, and it is expected that he'll be back in form for 2024.

Anthony Rizzo is going to be back in 2024

However, this is a very different Yankees lineup. There are still free agents to be had this year, including Cody Bellinger. Nevertheless, there are additions that change where Rizzo might hit.

He was right behind Aaron Judge often, but that might change. Here's what the lineup might look like in 2024:

Juan Soto, RF Aaron Judge, CF Gleyber Torres, 2B Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH DJ LeMahieu, 3B Alex Verdugo, LF Anthony Volpe, SS Jose Trevino, C

This will likely change every day, but expect Rizzo to remain in the middle of the order.

