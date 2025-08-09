  • home icon
  • "Can't wait for baby boy" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares sneak peek of heartwarming baby shower moments, MLB wives react

"Can't wait for baby boy" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares sneak peek of heartwarming baby shower moments, MLB wives react

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 09, 2025 11:44 GMT
Texas Rangers Victory Parade - Source: Getty
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s wife, Madisyn Seager, shared pictures from her baby shower on Instagram on Friday. The couple married in 2020 and is now expecting their first child.

The celebration, hosted in the couple's hometown in North Carolina, featured a chic outdoor setup with a “Seager Spritz Stand” drink bar. Madisyn wore a cream-toned floral maxi dress.

"Baby boy & I got to welcome a few of our favorite people to our Seager Spritz Stand in the hometown where his dad and I met ✨ It was truly the most special day, feeling so loved and surrounded by some of the best women, moms, sisters, cousins & friends I know! Can’t wait for baby boy to be loved by all of them 💛," Madisyn Seager captioned the post.
She reshared it on her Instagram story with the following caption.

“Dream shower.”
Corey Seager&#039;s wife Madisyn reshared the post. (Via Instagram)
Madisyn's sister-in-law, Julie Seager, wife of former Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, commented on the post, writing:

“Most gorgeous mama-to-be ever. I love you and that baby boy so much. 😭😭"

Furthermore, former Mariners minor leaguer Justin Seager's wife, Eleni Seager, also commented on the post.

"Most beautiful mama!! Both so loved already 🩵"
theeeee most gorgeous day for the most gorgeous mama!!! cannot wait for baby seags! 🌼🌼🌼🌼” Josh Villa's wife, Suzzana Villa, commented.
“Would be nice if you sent us these pictures," Yankees first baseman Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter wrote.
Corey Seager&#039;s wife Madisyn&#039;s baby shower post, MLB wives react,(Via Instagram)
Cara Smith, wife of Dodgers' Will Smith, also reacted on her post.

"Beautiful," Cara wrote.
"Lovely 🥰 Gorgeous mama," Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen's wife Gianni K Jansen commented.
Corey Seager&#039;s wife Madisyn shares baby shower moments post, MLB wives react(via Instagram)
Corey Seager&#039;s wife Madisyn shares sneak peek of heartwarming baby shower moments, MLB wives react(via Instagram)
Madisyn Seager shared an adorable photo of Corey Seager.

On Friday, Madisyn Seager shared a sneak peek of an on-field photoshoot of Corey in his light blue Rangers jersey. He was holding his two adorable dogs, and both wore matching red bandanas.

“So obsessed w all 3 of them,” she wrote with heart-eye and hugging emojis.
Corey Seager&#039;s wife Madisyn shared Corey&#039;s adorable photo with two dogs (Via Instagram)
The photoshoot took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Rangers. Corey Seager's 2025 batting average was .263, with 16 Home runs and 40 RBI.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

